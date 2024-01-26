MATC, UWM unveil quick, no-cost application process for MPS high school juniors

High school juniors in Milwaukee Public Schools will be able to apply to Milwaukee Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for no cost using a streamlined online application, officials with the institutions announced.

Dubbed “Milwaukee Direct Admit” the effort is the latest initiative to come out of the M3 (M-cubed) collaboration among MPS, MATC, and UWM, which aims to increase high school and college graduation rates in the city.

Students who apply are guaranteed acceptance to at least one of the schools they select, and the admissions offer becomes official once they graduate high school.

“MPS works tirelessly to ensure students graduate with a plan for college and career readiness,” MPS Superintendent Keith P. Posley said. “The Milwaukee Direct Admit program will open doors for students by simplifying the application process. The pathway for students to enter MATC or UWM will now be clear and direct.”

Expected to take only five minutes to complete, the Milwaukee Direct Admit application system will connect a student’s MPS transcript directly to the schools of their choice. The application is free and does not require attachments, an essay, or letters of recommendation, a press release states. The method is expected to help students – especially first-generation college applicants – have better access to opportunities after graduation.

A student or family member will fill out a simple online form that needs only the student’s name and MPS student ID number. The applicant can choose to apply to MATC or UWM or both. The application is open now, and the deadline is June 14.

“Making it easier for MPS students to attend college is one of the most important things we can do to change the trajectory of their futures,” UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said. “Directly admitting MPS students to UWM and MATC will improve the lives and livelihoods of these students. And when they graduate college and stay in Wisconsin, our employers, our economy, and our communities will all benefit from their success.”

Students who apply through “Milwaukee Direct Admit” will hear back from their selected schools in about one month and will be notified of acceptance by September 2024. Students are not locked in to attend either school. Accepted candidates must officially accept their offer and complete forms required by the school they choose to attend. Enrollment at MATC or UWM depends upon the student successfully graduating from high school in spring or summer of their senior year.

Milwaukee Direct Admit is intended to break down barriers for students by making it easier to apply for college, said MATC President Vicki Martin. Noting that although MATC is already an open-access college, the institution is eager to simplify the application process for students.

“By sharing data better across MPS, MATC, and UWM, we are able to reduce steps from the application process,” Martin said. “It’s a win for students and for the region as we build a skilled and diverse talent pipeline.”