Marcus Corp. names new president of Hotels & Resorts division

Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp. announced that it has appointed Michael Evans as president of its Marcus Hotels & Resorts division.

Evans has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Most recently, he was chief executive officer of Apex Capital Ventures LLC in Las Vegas, a real estate company focused on the development and acquisition of hotels and resorts.

His career also includes nine years with MGM Resorts International as chief operating officer of MGM Hospitality and as executive vice president, global development. Prior to that, he was in leadership positions for 10 years at Marriott International, Inc., including as senior vice president, international hotel development in London, vice president, hotel development Asia/Pacific in Hong Kong, and vice president, global asset management in Washington D.C.

“Michael brings to Marcus Hotels & Resorts a broad base of experience in developing and operating leading hotels and resorts in gateway cities and prime destinations in the United States, Asia and Europe. With his strong interpersonal skills, global perspective, legal training and knowledge of the financial markets and hotel valuation methodologies, Michael has exceptional vision and instincts when setting development strategies and analyzing prospective deals and opportunities,” said Greg Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corporation. “We look forward to the continued growth and success of Marcus Hotels & Resorts under Michael’s leadership.”