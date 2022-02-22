Manitowoc Company names new CFO

David Antoniuk will step down as chief financial officer of Milwaukee-based The Manitowoc Company Inc. on May 2, and will be succeeded by Brian Regan, the company announced today. Regan has served as vice president,…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> David Antoniuk will step down as chief financial officer of Milwaukee-based The Manitowoc Company Inc. on May 2, and will be succeeded by Brian Regan , the company announced today. Regan has served as vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer for The Manitowoc Company, a manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, since 2018. Before that he worked for SPX Corp. from 2006 to 2018, most recently as vice president of finance and chief financial officer of SPX Transformer Solutions. Prior to SPX, he worked for Ernst & Young LLP and Oglivy & Mather. "Since joining the company in 2018, Brian has taken on growing responsibilities and played an integral role in our acquisitions. Brian is the ideal candidate, and it's a testament to our succession planning process," said Aaron Ravenscroft, president and chief executive officer of The Manitowoc Company. Regan is a 1996 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross. Antoniuk will serve in an advisory role to the CEO until his retirement on Jan. 2, 2023. "On behalf of the Manitowoc team and our board of directors, I want to extend our deepest thanks to Dave," said Ravenscroft. "Over his six years of service, Dave has made many contributions to the success of Manitowoc. These efforts included the successful transition of the company to a profitable stand-alone crane company in 2016; the refinancing of our debt in 2019; and most recently the closing of two acquisitions, which was the first major step in transforming the company's strategy. It has been a pleasure to work hand-in-hand with Dave over the years, and he will be greatly missed by the Manitowoc family. We wish him and his family the very best in his retirement."