Leadership of Steinhafels passed to fourth generation

Andrew Steinhafel has been named the new president of Steinhafels, Inc., the Pewaukee-based furniture retailer announced. He represents the fourth generation of the Steinhafel family to lead the business. With this move, Gary Steinhafel, the…

Andrew Steinhafel has been named the new president of Steinhafels , Inc., the Pewaukee-based furniture retailer announced. He represents the fourth generation of the Steinhafel family to lead the business.

With this move, Gary Steinhafel, the company’s president since 1994, is transitioning away from his day-to-day responsibilities. He will remain on the company's executive team and its board of directors.

“I have spent the last 44 years in the furniture industry, and the last 30 years at Steinhafels”, said Gary Steinhafel. “I am looking forward to enjoying our home in Pinehurst, North Carolina with my wife, Jocelyn. I will continue to assist Andrew and the organization however I can. I am extremely proud that Andrew will be the fourth generation of our family to lead our wonderful company.”

Andrew Steinhafel has served as vice president, partner and leader of the Steinhafels executive team since 2013. A major focus of his role has been to improve Steinhafels' IT systems and omnichannel business.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Boston College in 2008 and an MBA from UW-Madison in 2019.

Ellen Steinhafel-Lappe, chief financial officer and Mark Steinhafel, chief operating officer, will remain in those positions and on the company’s board of directors. Mark Steinhafel is Andrew Steinhafel’s father.

“I am honored to lead my family's business, serving both our loyal customers and associates”, said Andrew Steinhafel. “I am grateful to the third-generation leadership for this opportunity and their continued support. I look forward to guiding the company into the future while honoring the great legacy and reputation our family has built over four generations in the furniture industry.”

Established in Milwaukee in 1934, Steinhafels now has more than 550 employees and 16 locations in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The company was named BizTimes Milwaukee's Family Business of the Year in 2015, and its growth was the subject of a 2014 cover story.