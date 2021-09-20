Lakeshore Chinooks sold to group led by owners of Milwaukee Baseball Academy

BYB Sports Investment Group, which is led by David Casey and Todd Kolosso, the owners of Milwaukee Baseball Academy, announced today that they have purchased the Lakeshore Chinooks Baseball Club.

The Lakeshore Chinooks play in the Northwoods League, which is a summer baseball league for college baseball players. The Chinooks play their home games at Kapco Park at the Concordia University Wisconsin campus in Mequon.

“We are incredibly excited for this opportunity to lead the Chinooks franchise moving forward,” Casey said. “There is no doubt that Chinooks baseball has been a staple in the community for close to a decade. We plan to continue the great tradition of baseball at Kapco Park for our players, our personnel, our fans, and our community.”

BYB Sports purchased the Chinooks from the team’s original ownership group, which was led by Jim Kacmarcik, president of Grafton-based Kapco Metal Stamping. It also included minority owners Robin Yount, a former Milwaukee Brewers star and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and Bob Uecker, the longtime Brewers announcer and also member of the Hall of Fame, along with other local businessmen. That group has owned the team since the start of the franchise in 2012.

“We want to thank Jim Kacmarcik and the Chinooks founding ownership group for building such a successful and community-oriented franchise,” Kolosso said. “We are confident that our experience operating Milwaukee Baseball Academy, as well as our history in delivering premier baseball programs across the area, will position us to not only continue to deliver a winning product on the field at Kapco Park, but to further enhance families’ exposure to Chinooks baseball.”

Chinooks management and supporting staff will remain in place moving forward, including general manager Eric Snodgrass and assistant general manager Rob Rothe.