Lake Geneva-based Joy Research names new CEO while raising $2 million seed round

By
Ashley Smart
-
Steve Cindrich

Lake Geneva-based Joy Research, the edtech startup that’s developing the app JOY HELPS, has named Steve Cindrich as its new chief executive officer. “Joy Research has grown rapidly, given that this was just an idea in May of this year,” said Dave Gee, co-founder and board president of Joy Research. He served as the startup’s

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
