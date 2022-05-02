Kwik Trip purchases site in Hartland

La Crosse-based convenience store and gas station giant Kwik Trip has purchased 5.4 acres of vacant land near the intersection of Highway 83 and Capitol Drive in Hartland.

The land had previously belonged to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation but was sold to the company late last month for $1.66 million, according to state records.

Although he confirmed the purchase, Troy Mleziva, a real estate development manager with the company, declined to comment on the company’s plans for the land.

Waukesha County land records to do not give a specific location for the parcel, which is listed in both the state and county database as HAV0730950, but it is possible that the site is located on an unmarked parcel southeast of the intersection.

Kwik Trip, which has more than 800 stores across Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota (under the Kwik Trip or Kwik Star banner) currently does not have a Hartland location.

The closest stores to the village of Hartland are in Sussex, Pewaukee and Delafield.

Over the next five years, Kwik Trip plans to build 40 to 50 new stores each year, a company executive said last year.