Kohler Co. to spin-off energy business in deal with PE firm

By
Arthur Thomas
-
David Kohler
David Kohler

Kohler Co. plans to spin-off its energy business as a separate, independent company with California-based Platinum Equity as the majority investment partner. The deal would include Kohler’s power systems, engines, home energy, uninterruptible power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments and Heila Technologies business. Kohler Co. will remain invested in the new business, which will be called

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
