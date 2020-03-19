Kevin Armstrong named president of Founders 3 Commercial Services

Milwaukee-based commercial real estate company Founders 3 has named industry veteran Kevin Armstrong the president of Founders 3 Commercial Services Inc., the firm’s office, industrial and investment brokerage divisions.

Armstrong, previously the managing director of CBRE’s Wisconsin operations, has more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience. As president of Founders 3 Commercial Services, he will work closely with the firm’s partners, brokers and staff to serve clients and grow business.

“Founders 3’s local ownership and independence sets the company apart from its competitors,” Armstrong said in a news release. “I am excited to join such a talented and dedicated group of real estate professionals.”

Armstrong is a board member of the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor of science degree and a master’s of business administration.

“We’ve had our eye on Kevin for a long time,” Ned Purtell, partner at Founders 3, said in the news release. “Not only does he bring extensive knowledge of the brokerage business, strong relationships in the Milwaukee market, but he’s also known for an unwavering level of integrity.”

Founders 3 is a full-service commercial real estate company. Launched in June 2017, it is comprised of three divisions consisting of 12 principals and more than 230 Milwaukee-area employees.