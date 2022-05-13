Kacmarcik Enterprises names new CFO

Grafton-based Kacmarcik Enterprises has named Kristin Reilly as its new chief financial officer. She has nearly 25 years of experience serving in CFO and executive leadership roles. Most recently she was CFO of Holland, Michigan-based…

Grafton-based Grafton-based Kacmarcik Enterprises has named Kristin Reilly as its new chief financial officer. She has nearly 25 years of experience serving in CFO and executive leadership roles. Most recently she was CFO of Holland, Michigan-based JR Automation. Prior to that she was CFO for Madison-based Weir Minerals. Reilly received a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1988 and an MBA from DeVry University in 2007. Kacmarcik Enterprises is a portfolio of companies in the industrial, human performance and social impact, and consumer sectors, including Kapco Metal Stamping, Advanced Coatings Inc., the House of Harley-Davidson and the Forward Madison soccer team.