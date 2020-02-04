John Boldt steps down as president and CEO of Clark Dietz

Engineering firm Clark Dietz, Inc., which has three offices in Wisconsin, today announced several leadership changes, including a new president and chief executive officer.

John Boldt, who works in the firm’s Kenosha office, is stepping down from the president and CEO role, but will remain chairman of the board.

Charles Craddock, who works in the firm’s Champaign, Illinois office, has been named the new president and CEO for the firm.

Boldt said the leadership change for the firm is part of a “planned transition.”

Mustafa Emir, who works in the firm’s Milwaukee office and is the firm’s Wisconsin regional director, was re-elected as secretary of the board.

Tonia Westphal, who works in the Wausau office and is the northern Wisconsin area manager for the firm, was one of several members re-elected to the board.

The firm also elected eight new shareholders including Christopher Beyer and Devin Carlson, who work out of the Kenosha office, and Brandon Flunker, who works out of the Milwaukee office.

“Every year, we are proud to welcome exceptional members of our staff to our shareholder group,” Boldt said. “These new shareholders exemplify the dedication, professionalism, and commitment to serving our clients that form the cornerstones for our business. It is a great privilege to have these new shareholders vested in the success of our firm.”

Clark Dietz has 110 employees. It has three offices in Wisconsin in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Wausau and additional offices in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The Champaign, Illinois office is considered its corporate headquarters.