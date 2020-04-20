Jamie Miller named president of MTI Connect

Jamie Miller has been named the president of Milwaukee-based MTI Connect, chief executive officer Bob Hackett announced today.

MTI Connect is a data and marketing insights-driven automation company that helps brands identify and target their top customers through segmentation and multi-channel marketing solutions.

Miller, who has been with MTI since 2016, will lead sales, marketing, operations, and information technology for the firm’s Milwaukee-based offices. MTI also has offices in Madison and Phoenix.

Hackett will continue to oversee the strategic direction of the organization as it seeks to continue to grow in the areas of integrated marketing services and automation solutions in both the digital and traditional marketing spaces. Miller will continue to report to Hackett.

“Jamie has distinguished himself as a solid leader and a provider of strong thought leadership to both our employees and customers alike,” Hackett said. “We are looking forward to the next chapter of growth at MTI Connect under Jamie’s leadership.”

Miller also serves on MTI Connect’s board of directors. From 2016 through 2018, he was vice president of sales and marketing of MTI-Connect LLC. Most recently he served as senior vice president. Prior to joining MTI Connect he worked in a sales capacity for Menomonee Falls-based Arandell Corp., Lehigh Direct (which later became SG360) and RRD (formerly Precision Dialogue) from 2000 to 2016.

“MTI Connect is gaining traction and respect for its contribution in the direct marketing industry,” Miller said. “As I reflect upon our first four years as a company, I am extremely proud of where we stand today. The future of this company is certainly expanding its capabilities, offerings, and I am honored to have been selected to take this company into a new horizon.”

“What motivates me personally is the new horizon, and we are adding some major talent and resources to the mix that will position MTI Connect competitively as we embark upon our tomorrow. This particularly involves resources and partnerships that blend data mining, analytics, technology, automation, and business intelligence tools. I look forward to this new leadership role, as well as partnering closely with the management team. Our mission remains unchanged, customer first.”

Miller is a 2000 graduate of Carroll University.

