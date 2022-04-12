Irgens buys UWM Innovation Campus land where it is planning two office buildings

By
Cara Spoto
-
Rendering of the parking structure and the two office buildings planned by Irgens at the UWM Innovation Campus in Wauwatosa.
Rendering of the parking structure (left) and the two office buildings (center and near right) planned by Irgens at the UWM Innovation Campus in Wauwatosa.
Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Irgens bought 25 acres at the UWM Innovation Campus, located northeast of I-41 and Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, where it plans to construct two office buildings. An affiliate of…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display