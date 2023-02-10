Indoor sports complex planned at former Shopko store in Sussex

A former Shopko store off of Silver Spring Drive and Highway 164 in Sussex could soon become a sprawling indoor sports complex. Matthew Mehring, president New Berlin-basedrecently approached Sussex Village Board members with a plan to construct an 59,929-square-foot addition to the north of the existing 80,000-square-foot building to provide space for a bevy of indoor basketball, soccer, and tennis courts. A site plan submitted to the village indicate that the addition would sit between the former Shopko store and the current Kohl’s store, located to the north. According to those site plans, the Shopko store portion of the building would house four basketball courts, five volleyball/pickleball courts, a 3,619-square-foot XGolf area, and a 4,011-square-foot workout area. Plans also call for a concessions area, a Froedtert/Medical College of Wisconsin clinic, as well as men’s and women’s locker rooms. The addition, which would be constructed as part of the project’s second phase, would house a sprawling “green space” capable of hosting a soccer, la crosse, football, and baseball, as well as several batting cages. Located at N66 W25201 County Highway VV, the building and 6.5-acre site itself was recently sold to a limited liability affiliated with Hartland businessman Robert Chandler for $2.95 million, according to state records. Attempts to reach Chandler on Friday to learn more about his connection to the project were unsuccessful. The seller of the building was a limited liability company represented by a Milwaukee-based receiver. The Shopko store closed in 2019 along with dozens of other stores following a bankruptcy filing by the former retailer. The development would be a partnership with, according to meeting documents, and would be branded as such. The project proposal is slated to come back before the Sussex Village Board on Feb. 21 for a public hearing as developers seek approval of a conditional use permit.