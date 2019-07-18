HSA buys more land next to planned 100-acre business park in Mount Pleasant

Chicago-based developer HSA Commercial Real Estate has purchased 16.6 acres of farmland in Mount Pleasant next to where it plans to develop a 100-acre business park.

According to state records, an affiliate of HSA purchased a portion of a roughly 46.3-acre agricultural property along County Road V, between Washington Avenue and Spring Street, for $1.1 million. The land was acquired from I-94 & Associates LLP, of Racine.

Mount Pleasant Village Board members last month approved a request from HSA to divide this particular site into two lots. The 16.6-acre lot created at the west end of the parcel was the one later purchased by HSA. The other lot to the east contains wetlands, according to a certified survey map depicting the newly divided parcel.

Samuel Schultz, Mount Pleasant community development director, said that HSA filed the CSM with the village for future development, though the firm did not provide specific plans. Representatives of HSA couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Schultz said the land that HSA recently purchased is zoned agriculture, but is identified in the village’s master plan for business park uses. This could include commercial- or industrial-type uses, he added.

HSA owns land directly south, near the northwest corner of County Road V and Washington Avenue, where it plans to develop a business park. The firm last fall filed plans related to that development with the village. HSA already has plans to develop a hospital and medical office for Froedtert South on 41 acres of the property, but the larger development could include other uses including office space, a hotel and other commercial development.

Schultz said the developer needs full site plan approvals by the Plan Commission for any specific developments on that site.