Horizon Home Care & Hospice CEO to retire

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Mary Haynor

Mary Haynor, the president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Horizon Home Care & Hospice, will retire on Jan. 5. Haynor began her career in 1975 as a public health nurse for the City of Milwaukee Health Department, and in 1999 she assumed the top leadership role at Horizon Home Care & Hospice. “Mary’s outstanding leadership and

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
