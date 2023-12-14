Horizon Home Care & Hospice CEO to retire

Mary Haynor, the president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Horizon Home Care & Hospice, will retire on Jan. 5.
Haynor began her career in 1975 as a public health nurse for the City of Milwaukee Health Department, and in 1999 she assumed the top leadership role at Horizon Home Care & Hospice.
“Mary’s outstanding leadership and 24-year commitment to Horizon has resulted in exceptional services in home care, hospice and grief support,” said Diane Ehn, chair of Horizon’s board of directors and vice president of Post Acute Care with Froedtert Health. “She has made a difference in the lives of others and this community impact will be her legacy.”
While leading Horizon, Haynor spearheaded the establishment of Horizon’s Grief Resource Center, to provide free grief counseling services to the community. In 2010, she developed and opened Lawlis Family Hospice, an inpatient hospice unit in Mequon. In 2016, she led the acquisition of Horizon’s second inpatient unit, the Kathy Hospice in West Bend. In recent years, Horizon has expanded into Kenosha and Sheboygan.