Heritage Senior Living promotes Tammy Schafer to COO

West Allis-based Heritage Senior Living
, one of the largest senior living providers in Wisconsin, announced that it has Tammy Schafer
to chief operating officer.
Since joining Heritage Senior Living in 2019 as vice president of operations, Schafer has overseen the company’s 15 communities throughout Wisconsin, all departments and operational functions, and the more than 780 staff across the state.
In her new role as COO, Schafer will maintain her current responsibilities while also taking on a larger role in driving new growth and development opportunities for both the company and its staff.
“We are thrilled to recognize Tammy with such a well-deserved promotion,” said Milo Pinkerton, founder, President and CEO of Heritage Senior Living. “Each and every day, Tammy brings to life our mission and vision to be the best senior living provider in Wisconsin, and she helps elevate the level of care for our residents and development opportunities for our people. It is because of these efforts and those of our people that our memory care communities are now best in class, equipped with new programming features and innovative technology to help positively differentiate us throughout the industry.”
Schafer has more than 25 years of experience in the health care industry and has held leadership roles at various senior living communities. Prior to joining Heritage Senior Living, Schafer served as the president and CEO of Saint Simeon’s Senior Community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as senior vice president of operations at Evergreen Senior Living Properties in Abilene, Texas.
Schafer received a bachelor’s degree in gerontology from Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in business management from Southern Nazarene University.
“I am excited to undertake this new position and continue my leadership role at Heritage Senior Living,” said Schafer. “As a company, we have so many positive opportunities ahead. While we always strive to be a successful health care provider within our industry, a key priority of mine will continue to be developing our greatest asset, which is our people. By creating new initiatives that drive career growth and development, we will solidify our position as an employer of choice, ultimately attracting and retaining the type of talent that furthers our ability to provide the best quality of care every one of our residents deserves.”