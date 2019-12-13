Health Care Staff: Fabiola De Chico

Fabiola De Chico

Community health coordinator, Ascension St. Francis Hospital

Fabiola De Chico, a community health coordinator for Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee, joined the hospital’s Su Salud team in 2013. Su salud is Spanish for “your health.” The program helps lower barriers for Latina women traditionally underserved by the health care system.

After joining the Su Salud team, De Chico became an educator, translator and confidant for the more than 600 women that she serves each year. Many of those women do not have access to health care and are affected by financial, language or other barriers.

She has developed collaborations with clinics like Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers and Angel of Hope Clinic, and organizations like Susan G. Komen Wisconsin and the state’s Well Woman Program to help women access breast and cervical cancer care and education.

“Fabiola is caring and compassionate and it shows,” said Lisa Phillips, the city of Milwaukee’s manager for the Well Woman Program.

From July 1 to Sept. 30, De Chico helped more than 300 women navigate their breast health needs and the health care system, said Nichole Gladney, director of community outreach for Ascension Wisconsin.

“(De Chico) continues to break down barriers to access by providing compassionate, personalized care to every person she meets,” Gladney said. “Fabiola De Chico is a champion for Hispanic women in Milwaukee.”

De Chico also volunteers at community health fairs, breast health run/walks like Komen’s “More than Pink” walk, community phone banks that raise money for breast health and she raises awareness about Su Salud’s work on local television stations including Telemundo Wisconsin.