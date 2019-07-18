Haribo names exec to oversee Wisconsin plant

Haribo of America has named Arndt Ruesges as chief production officer, giving him oversight of the building and operation of the company’s first North American factory in Pleasant Prairie.

Ruesges spent the last 16 years working at Haribo’s headquarters in Grafschaft, Germany. He was previously managing director for production/supply chain at the parent company, leading the construction of a new headquarters and warehouse automation.

“I’ve been with Haribo for nearly two decades, and I’m proud of the value we place on quality products and meeting our consumers’ needs. Our factory here in the U.S. will allow us to build on our capabilities and get our products to market faster than ever before,” Ruesges said.

Preliminary site and operational plans for the Pleasant Prairie plant were approved in May and the company is planning a groundbreaking for spring 2020.

Ruesges joins chief operating officer Rick LaBerge and chief financial officer Wes Saber on the Haribo of America team.

“We’re grateful to have Arndt on board to not only lead the build of our factory, but also oversee and advise on everything it takes to set us up for success to manufacture confectionery products with excellence,” LaBerge said.