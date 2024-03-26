Former Kacmarcik Enterprises exec Gretchen Jameson named CMO of Versiti

Gretchen Jameson
has been named executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Milwaukee-based blood health organization Versiti, Inc.
Jameson most recently served as the chief learning and experience officer for Huntsville, Alabama-based software company RippleWorx
. She has also held a variety of leadership positions including chief learning officer for Grafton-based Kacmarcik Enterprises
and senior vice president of strategy and university affairs for Concordia University Wisconsin
.
At Versiti, Jameson will lead portfolio, field, and corporate marketing as well as business development across Versiti’s various service lines, a press release states.
Versiti operates blood donation and research facilities across the Midwest aimed at improving blood health. It has more than 2,200 employees at its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.
"Gretchen brings an unwavering commitment to brand excellence, marketing communications, and change leadership," said Chris Miskel
, president and chief executive officer of Versiti. "She understands the intricacies behind a brand's success, evolution, and transformative potential. We are thrilled to land a talent of her caliber."
Jameson is a graduate of Concordia University Nebraska with a degree in education. She later earned a master of arts in public relations from Webster University and her doctorate in organizational change leadership from the University of Southern California. She is also serves on the boards of several nonprofits, including the Milwaukee Ballet and Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin.
“I am thrilled to join Versiti and contribute to the organization's mission of enhancing lives through discovery, diagnosis, and treatment. Throughout my career, my passion has centered on empowering people to uncover and champion their unique purposes for the betterment of all,” said Jameson. “I am truly excited to work alongside the talented team at Versiti to drive impactful marketing initiatives that resonate with our communities and advance patient health with compassion and purpose."