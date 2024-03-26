Former Kacmarcik Enterprises exec Gretchen Jameson named CMO of Versiti

Gretchen Jameson, speaks at BizTimes Media's Women in Business event in August 2022.

Gretchen Jameson has been named executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Milwaukee-based blood health organization Versiti, Inc. Jameson most recently served as the chief learning and experience officer for Huntsville, Alabama-based software company RippleWorx. She has also held a variety of leadership positions including chief learning officer for Grafton-based Kacmarcik Enterprises and senior vice

Cara Spoto
Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
