Gregory Wesley named board chairman for Teach for America Milwaukee

Gregory Wesley, senior vice President of strategic alliances and business development for Medical College of Wisconsin, has been named the chairman of the board for education nonprofit and leadership development organization Teach For America Milwaukee, the organization announced today. Wesley takes the seat of former chairman Jon Hammes, founder of Milwaukee-based health care real estate development company Hammes Co., who served as co- board chair with the late Paul Purcell for over a decade. Hammes remains active on the organization’s Milwaukee’s board. Wesley has more than 25 years of experience as a lawyer and executive in the private, nonprofit and academic sectors. He previously served as a private practice lawyer from 1997-2016. He has also served as an MCW Trustee from 2009-16. In his current role with MCW, Wesley serves as a strategic leader, ambassador and advisor, responsible for ensuring the execution of MCW’s strategic initiatives and projects through established and emerging partnerships with the aim of supporting and creating opportunities for MCW’s long-term growth in Milwaukee and communities partnered with its regional campuses in Green Bay and Wausau. “We’re proud and excited to have Gregory Wesley’s leadership and expertise as he steps into his new role as TFA Milwaukee’s Chairman of the Board,” said Hammes. “A leader in the Milwaukee legal, business and nonprofit community, Gregory’s ability to foster collaboration and forge strong partnerships will only strengthen TFA Milwaukee’s pursuit of educational equity.” currently serves on the board of directors for MHS Health Wisconsin, Black Arts MKE, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the Greater Milwaukee Committee, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, Versiti, Inc., among others. He is an independent trustee of the Trust for Professional Managers, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. “When I reflect on my own childhood, I know, without a doubt, I am where I am today because of my family, my teachers and my community. The education I received not only opened doors for me but it allowed me to reach for opportunities that propel me to this day,” said Wesley. “Serving as TFA Milwaukee’s chairman of the board is an honor. I am deeply and personally committed to ensuring that so many more students in our community have access to high quality education so that their aspirations can become a reality.”