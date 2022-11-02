Gregory Wesley named board chairman for Teach for America Milwaukee

Gregory Wesley, senior vice President of strategic alliances and business development for Medical College of Wisconsin, has been named the chairman of the board for education nonprofit and leadership development organization Teach For America Milwaukee, the organization announced today. Wesley takes the seat of former chairman Jon Hammes, founder of Milwaukee-based health care real estate

