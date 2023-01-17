Greater Milwaukee Hotel & Lodging Association names executive director

Monica Goeke has been named the executive director of the Brookfield-based Greater Milwaukee Hotel & Lodging Association.
Goeke has served in various roles supporting the organization throughout her six-year career with the Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association, where she continues to serve as vice president.
The Greater Milwaukee Hotel & Lodging Association represents more than 30 lodging properties in the Greater Milwaukee area and is a chapter of the Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association.
“I’m honored to step into the role of Executive Director and am excited to continue working with our GMHLA leaders to connect the greater Milwaukee lodging industry,” said Goeke.
“Throughout her tenure with WHLA, Monica has leaned in to developing the skills necessary to become a great association executive,” said Bill Elliott, WHLA president and CEO. “She has a great knack for bringing people together, and she exudes the warmth and dedication of a true hospitality professional.”
Goeke’s appointment is effective immediately.
