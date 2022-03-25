Germantown officials planning new public works building, 37-acre industrial park

Germantown officials are planning a 77-acre development on the southeastern edge of the village, which would include a 30-acre public works campus and a 37-acre industrial park site. The development would be located at the…

Germantown officials are planning a 77-acre development on the southeastern edge of the village, which would include a 30-acre public works campus and a 37-acre industrial park site. The development would be located at the southwestern corner of Donges Bay and Wasaukee roads, in what village documents describe as the “Omega Hills Industrial District.” The public works development would include a 126,300-square-foot public works garage and recycling facility, while the industrial park would have the potential for two to three buildings with a combined size of up to 574,000 square feet of space. Village officials say Germantown needs to a find new home for its current public works and recycling operations to address code compliance issues and meet increasing demand for village services and equipment storage. The development would require the village extend water and sewer services out to the site, and for that reason officials are seeking the creation of a tax increment finance district to help generate the funds for such work. The Plan Commission is slated to discuss the proposal when it meets on Monday evening.