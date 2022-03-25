Germantown officials planning new public works building, 37-acre industrial park

By
Cara Spoto
-
Germantown officials are proposing a 77-acres development on the southeastern edge of the village, which would consist of a village-owned 30-acre public works campus and a 37-acre industrial park site. (Village of Germantown)
Germantown officials are planning a 77-acre development on the southeastern edge of the village, which would include a 30-acre public works campus and a 37-acre industrial park site. The development would be located at the…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate for the BizTimes. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display