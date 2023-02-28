Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin names chief of transplantation

(MCW) announced Tuesday thathas been appointed chief of the Division of Transplantation in the Department of Surgery at MCW, director of the Joint Solid Organ Transplantation Program at Froedtert Health and Children’s Wisconsin, and the Mark B. Adams Chair in Transplant Surgery. Most recently, Cooper served as director of kidney and pancreas transplantation and medical director of transplant quality at the Medstar Georgetown Transplant Institute. He was also a professor of surgery at Georgetown University School of Medicine. “After a comprehensive, international search, we’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Cooper to this important leadership role at the Medical College of Wisconsin,” said Joseph E. Kerschner, provost and executive vice president of MCW, and The Julia A. Uihlein, MA, Dean of the School of Medicine. “His passion for increasing organ donation and saving lives through organ transplantation is unparalleled. I’m confident he will bring that same passion to MCW, continuing to grow our standing as a premier institution in this field.” Cooper received a bachelor of science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Scranton in 1990, followed by his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1994. He completed a residency in general surgery at MCW Affiliated Hospitals from 1994-2000 and served as a fellow in transplant surgery at the Johns Hopkins Hospital from 2000-2002. In addition to his academic and clinical experience, Cooper’s research has focused on reducing the amount of medication necessary for successful transplant and finding interventions that repair injury to organs as a result of preservation, said a media release. He has also been significantly involved in clinical trial management and facilitation, having served as the primary investigator on dozens of clinical trials. He has received more $7.5 million in NIH and pharma funding to support his work.