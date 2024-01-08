Former Yellow Corp. terminal in Oak Creek purchased by Pittsburgh-based trucking company

A Pittsburgh-based trucking company has purchased a freight terminal in Oak Creek, formerly occupied by the now-bankrupt freight and logistics company Yellow Corp. The 57-acre property at 700 E. Rawson Ave., about two miles south of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, was bought by an affiliate of Pitt Ohio for $19.3 million, according to state records.

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
