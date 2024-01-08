Former Yellow Corp. terminal in Oak Creek purchased by Pittsburgh-based trucking company

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

A Pittsburgh-based trucking company has purchased a freight terminal in Oak Creek, formerly occupied by the now-bankrupt freight and logistics companyThe 57-acre property at 700 E. Rawson Ave., about two miles south of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, was bought by an affiliate offor $19.3 million, according to state records. Founded in 1979, Pitt Ohio services the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast regions of the country and has 3,500 employees. The company has 25 terminals nationally, but this will be the company's first terminal in Wisconsin. It's nearest terminal is in the Chicago region. The Rawson Avenue terminal has been inactive since July, just before Nashville-based Yellow Corp. filed for bankruptcy in August. The company had been running the Oak Creek facility through its subsidiaryThat closure, according to a WARN notice filed at the time. In December, a Delaware judge approved the sale of 128 freight terminals owned by Yellow Corp., according to a report form. Pitt Ohio declined to comment on the acquisition.