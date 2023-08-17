Following Yellow’s bankruptcy, 85 Oak Creek employees are out of work

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month, Nashville-based Yellow, a freight and logistics company, has officially disclosed how many former employees are now out of work.

At Yellow’s Oak Creek terminal, 85 employees were laid off. Statewide, 261 Yellow employees lost their jobs. The company estimates 22,000 employees at Yellow locations across the United States are now displaced. Yellow officially shut down all regular operations on July 30.

“The company expects all layoffs and location closures relating to the shutdown to be permanent,” according to a WARN notice filed with the Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development. “The company had hoped to complete one or more transactions and secure funds and business to prevent the closing of these locations but was unable to do so.”

In a press release, Yellow claimed months of “union intransigence, bullying and deliberately destructive tactics” from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters contributed to the company’s need to wind down operations and filed for bankruptcy. However, the Teamsters countered in saying Yellow has historically mismanaged money.