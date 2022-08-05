Former Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren partner Allen Rieselbach dies at 91

Allen N. Rieselbach, a real estate lawyer who was a longtime partner for Milwaukee-based law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren has died at the age of 91, the firm announced.

After serving in the Air Force’s Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps from 1956-59, Rieselbach rejoined fellow associates Richard Van Deuren and Richard Norris. Soon, all three became partners in the firm. Rieselbach, along with Jack Reinhart, Roger Boerner, Van Deuren, and Norris, led the firm through a period of significant growth and it became one of Wisconsin’s largest law firms.

Under Rieselbach’s leadership, Reinhart’s real estate practice grew and thrived, and it is now the largest in the state of Wisconsin, according to the firm.

Rieselbach served on the board of directors of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Real Property, Trust and Probate section as well as on the board of governors of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.

He also lectured nationally on condominium development and financing as well as real estate transaction systems.

“Al Rieselbach was a giant in our firm and across the commercial real estate industry, and his impact is still felt today,” said Reinhart CEO Albert Orr. “His visionary practice of the law helped transform communities and laid the foundation for the firm Reinhart has become. He was an exceptional attorney, partner, leader and friend, and we will miss him dearly.”