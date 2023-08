Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

George Koonce, the vice president of Advancement for Marian University in Fond du Lac and a former player for the Green Bay Packers, has been appointed to the board of directors for Horicon Bank. Koonce has been with Marian University since 2014. Prior to that he was director of development-scholarship programs for Marquette University. He

George Koonce

, the vice president of Advancement for Marian University in Fond du Lac and a former player for the Green Bay Packers, has been appointed to the board of directors for Horicon Bank.

Koonce has been with Marian University since 2014. Prior to that he was director of development-scholarship programs for Marquette University. He was also athletic director for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 2009 to 2010.

Koonce was a starting linebacker for the Packers from 1992-99, including the 1996 Super Bowl championship team.

He has a master’s degree from East Carolina university and a doctorate from Marquette.

Koonce also serves as a board member for the Packers, The Nature Conservancy and Ascension Healthcare.

“Throughout my professional journey, I have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement, philanthropic efforts, and personal growth,” said Koonce. “This appointment to the board of directors reflects Horicon Bank's unwavering dedication to fostering excellence, embracing diversity, and enhancing the customer experience. I embrace the opportunity to contribute to strategic decision-making and guidance to support the bank's continued growth and success.”