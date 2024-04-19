Former MMAC president Tim Sheehy to lead newly formed Pindel Global Precision advisory board

New Berlin-based contract manufacturer Pindel Global Precision
announced this week that former MMAC
president Tim Sheehy
will lead the company’s newly formed board of advisors.
Sheehy spent 40 years with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, becoming president in 1992.
“Serving on the MMAC board, I have grown to admire his vision and commitment to execution, all of which will add value as Pindel navigates a critical juncture in its growth," said Bill Berrien
, chief executive officer of Pindel Global Precision. "Tim has a vast network of relationships that will be instrumental in recruiting top-tier advisors for Pindel Global Precision. The advisory board will sharpen our commitment to implementing practices that best serve our customers.”
Pindel Global Precision has implemented a workforce development initiative designed to elevate the manufacturing, quality, industrial maintenance, and data science skills of its workforce. The company aims to take advantage of external training opportunities while innovating new ones to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Employees who participate in this “forward skilling” program have received significant pay increases, according to an announcement from the company.
Pindel says the company's goal is to leverage its experience in workforce development to drive a competitive manufacturing sector both regionally and statewide. The company says it hopes to leverage Sheehy's extensive connections to expand this program with other manufacturing partners across the region and state.
"I am honored to join Pindel Global Precision and to play a part in its innovative approach to workforce development and manufacturing excellence," said Sheehy.