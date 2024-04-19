Former MMAC president Tim Sheehy to lead newly formed Pindel Global Precision advisory board

By
Ashley Smart
-
Tim Sheehy
Tim Sheehy

New Berlin-based contract manufacturer Pindel Global Precision announced this week that former MMAC president Tim Sheehy will lead the company’s newly formed board of advisors. Sheehy spent 40 years with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, becoming president in 1992. “Serving on the MMAC board, I have grown to admire his vision and commitment to

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR