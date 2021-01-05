Former DUECO CEO named executive director of Waukesha County Center for Growth

The Waukesha County Center for Growth announced Tuesday that it has named Judie Taylor its new executive director of economic development.

Taylor was president and chief executive officer for DUECO from 2009 to 2015, when the company was purchased by Terex Corp. Taylor continued to serve the company as vice president of North American sales for Terex. Currently, she holds board positions with Mount Mary University, Waukesha County Community Foundation, ProHealth Care, St. Camilus Retirement Community and is the chair of the Utility Equipment Holding Corp. board.

The Waukesha County Center for Growth, Inc. is Waukesha County’s economic development organization, created in 2016 by Waukesha County in partnership with the Waukesha County Business Alliance, the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center and local municipalities.

“Judie Taylor shares our passion for Waukesha County’s business community and has already proven to be a valuable asset to the Center for Growth,” said Tom Finco, board chair for the Waukesha County Center for Growth. “Under her leadership, we are confident the Center for Growth will continue to be a key resource to assist our local communities with their economic development needs and help businesses locate and expand in our county.”

Taylor fills the role vacated by Tim Casey, who left in November to become Kenosha’s director of city development. Taylor has served as the interim executive director for the Waukesha County Center for Growth since then.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Waukesha County Center for Growth,” Taylor said. “I believe we have a solid foundation in place to continue supporting economic development efforts in Waukesha County and I look forward to bringing new strategic ways to support our businesses and communities during a time of rebuilding.”