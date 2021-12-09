Former deputy city attorney named chief administration officer, general counsel for Milwaukee World Festival

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Mary Schanning
Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc. has named former Milwaukee deputy city attorney Mary Schanning as the nonprofit organization's general counsel and chief administration officer. Schanning, who in recent months has worked for the city…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

