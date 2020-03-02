Former Deloitte executive Tim Hanley named interim Marquette business dean

Tim Hanley, a former senior partner at Deloitte who has served as the Marquette University College of Business Administration’s first ever executive-in-residence since October, has been named the interim Keyes Dean of Business Administration, Provost Kimo Ah Yun announced today.

Effective March 9, Hanley fills the position vacated when previous Marquette business dean Joe Daniels was struck and killed on campus by a vehicle in February.

A 1978 Marquette Business alumnus, Hanley was named the College of Business Administration’s 2012 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year, and he served as a member of the college’s Dean’s Council. He is currently a member of the university’s President’s Advisory Council and Campaign Executive Committee.

Hanley led Deloitte’s Global Consumer and Industrial Products industry, and also had a variety of other leadership roles during his career.

“Tim brings a wealth of business leadership experience to the college, and as an engaged alumnus who has worked closely with past deans and faculty members to advance the strategic direction of the college, he is the ideal fit to help the business school continue its momentum,” Ah Yun said. “Tim will be instrumental in working closely with University Advancement to help raise funds for the new home for the college and innovation leadership programs.”

“I am humbled by the opportunity to continue Joe Daniels’ great work toward reimagining business education at Marquette University, including building a new home for the College of Business Administration,” Hanley said. “I look forward to working closely with the faculty and university fundraisers to get us the rest of the way toward our goal. I am confident that the college’s alumni, friends and partners will be inspired to make Joe’s vision a reality.”

Marquette president Michael Lovell in January announced that the university will be constructing a new home for the College of Business Administration and innovation leadership programs at the corner of 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. The university has already raised nearly $50 million toward the $70 million building. The university hopes to break ground on the project in the fall of 2021.