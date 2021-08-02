Foley names new Milwaukee office managing partner

Lauren Anderson
Andrew Wronski
Foley & Lardner LLP has named Andrew Wronski as the next managing partner of its Milwaukee office. Wronski succeeds Linda Benfield, who has led the firm's Milwaukee office since 2011. Benfield joined Foley’s Management Committee earlier this…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

