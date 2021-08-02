Foley names new Milwaukee office managing partner

Foley & Lardner LLP has named Andrew Wronski as the next managing partner of its Milwaukee office. Wronski succeeds Linda Benfield, who has led the firm's Milwaukee office since 2011. Benfield joined Foley’s Management Committee earlier this…

Linda Benfield, who has led the firm's Milwaukee office since 2011. Benfield joined Foley's Management Committee earlier this year. As office managing partner, Wronski is now responsible for the nearly 300 lawyers and legal professionals in Milwaukee. The firm said in a news release Monday that Wronski will focus on growing the local office, expanding its presence in the market and building on the firm's diversity and inclusion efforts. Wronski is the former vice chair of Foley's litigation department. He is one of the firm's professional responsibility partners and counsels firm lawyers and clients through complex ethical and professional responsibility issues, Foley said. He is also a former president and director of the Milwaukee Bar Association and a member of the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association and the Seventh Circuit Bar Association. "I am honored to succeed Linda Benfield, who has been the trusted leader of the Milwaukee office for the last 10 years and will now be a remarkable addition to the firm's Management Committee," said Wronski. "I hope to meet the standard she has set and I look forward to continuing the Milwaukee office's numerous civic involvements, including the firm's new and innovative national partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America." Wronski also noted the Milwaukee office's conference room area is undergoing a remodel. When completed, Foley plans to make the conference rooms available to outside organizations and community partners for meetings.