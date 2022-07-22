Florida investor buys Good Hope Road Pick ‘n Save building for $20 million

A Florida investor has purchased the Pick ‘n Save building at 7401 W. Good Hope Road in Milwaukee for $20 million.
Miami-based L2 Partners
purchased the 102,000-square-foot building, which sits on 10.74 acres, this week from a limited liability company affiliated with Milwaukee-based commercial real estate development firm Boulder Venture
, state property transfer records state.
The building was constructed in 2003, and updated by Kroger, which today operates all Pick ‘n Save stores, in 2017. Pick ‘n Save has had a store at the location since 2009.
Boulder Venture had purchased both the Pick 'n Save building and an adjacent storefront into a Planet Fitness
. It was not immediately clear on Friday what the status of that project is.
L2 Partners owns a handful of retail developments in the Milwaukee area. Just last month it spent $17.2 million to buy the Brookfield Marketplace
shopping center, located on a 15.5-acre site at 14870 W. Greenfield Ave., east of South Moorland Road.