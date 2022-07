Florida investor buys Good Hope Road Pick ‘n Save building for $20 million

A Florida investor has purchased the Pick ‘n Save building at 7401 W. Good Hope Road in Milwaukee for $20 million. Miami-based L2 Partners purchased the 102,000-square-foot building, which sits on 10.74 acres, this week…

