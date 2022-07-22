Florida investor buys Good Hope Road Pick ‘n Save building for $20 million

By
Cara Spoto
-
A Florida investor has purchased the Pick ‘n Save building at 7401 W. Good Hope Road in Milwaukee for $20 million. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)
A Florida investor has purchased the Pick ‘n Save building at 7401 W. Good Hope Road in Milwaukee for $20 million. Miami-based L2 Partners purchased the 102,000-square-foot building, which sits on 10.74 acres, this week…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display