Fiveable co-founder Tán Ho named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

Tán Ho, a co-founder of Milwaukee-based startup Fiveable has been recognized on one of Forbes magazine’s new 30 Under 30 lists in the category of education.

Ho co-founded the online platform Fiveable in 2018 with CEO Amanda DoAmoral and is the chief experience officer of the company.

“Speechless,” Ho tweeted out Wednesday morning after hearing the news. “Now I get to be as infamous as my coqueen @AmandaDoAmanda who is on the Forbes 40 Under 40.”

Fiveable has carved out a large presence in the edtech space with its platform that connects students and teachers for virtual after-school help sessions via live streaming. Since 2018, the startup has provided more than 7 million high school students with Advancement Placement (AP) test prep and support.

This September, it was announced that the startup had raised $10 million in a Series A funding round, which was used to provide new academic content for its online community of students.

Forbes 30 Under 30 is a series of lists of people under the age of 30 that comes out each year. The American lists recognize 600 business and industry figures, with 30 selected in 20 industries each.