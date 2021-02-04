Fetch Rewards names new CFO

Fetch Rewards hired Nupur Sadiwala to be its chief financial officer, the Madison-based startup announced.

In her new role, Sadiwala will build the company’s financial systems to drive business performance while contributing to the overall development strategy of Fetch, according to a press release.

Sadiwala previously served as chief financial officer at Reebonz, a Singapore-based luxury e-commerce platform. Before Reebonz, Sadiwala was vice president of Goldman Sachs’ investment banking group.

Fetch Rewards created a mobile app where shoppers can scan their grocery receipts to accumulate points that are then redeemed for savings on future products. The company was founded in 2013 by former University of Wisconsin-Madison student Wes Schroll.

“Nupur has an incredible depth of knowledge and will have an immediate impact on our company’s growth, company strategy and financial discipline,” Schroll said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have her leadership on the team.”

Fetch Rewards appeared on the Inc. 5000 “fastest growing private companies in America” list in 2020, ranking 116 with a three-year revenue growth of 3,161% – the highest-ranking company in Wisconsin last year. Fetch Rewards debuted on the Inc. 5000 in 2019, ranking 68th with 4,323% growth.

Fetch Rewards says it has processed more than 600 million receipts and has had 7 million users since 2017. The company has delivered more than $100 million in points to its shoppers, according to a press release.