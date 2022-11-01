Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to help finance $20.6 million in affordable housing projects in Illinois and Wisconsin

Milwaukee projects expected to receive $1.64 million in assistance as part of effort

By
-
The former McKinley School. Credit: Google
The former McKinley School in Milwaukee. Credit: Google

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago) announced that it has granted $20.6 million via its Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund to help finance 35 housing projects in Illinois and Wisconsin. According to a press release, the funds will support the acquisition, rehabilitation, and new construction of over 1,600 housing units, including

Cara Spoto
