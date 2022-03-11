Chicago-area businessman buys Evergreen Country Club near Elkhorn

By
Cara Spoto
-
A Chicago-area businessman has purchased Evergreen Country Club near Elkhorn. (Photo courtesy of Evergreen Country Club)
A Chicago-area businessman has purchased Evergreen Country Club near Elkhorn for $2.4 million. The course is at least the second Wisconsin golf course to be purchased by Nehang Anand. Nehang also owns the 360-acres Par…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate for the BizTimes. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

