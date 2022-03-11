Chicago-area businessman buys Evergreen Country Club near Elkhorn

A Chicago-area businessman has purchased Evergreen Country Club near Elkhorn for $2.4 million. The course is at least the second Wisconsin golf course to be purchased by Nehang Anand. Nehang also owns the 360-acres Par…

A Chicago-area businessman has purchased Evergreen Country Club near Elkhorn for $2.4 million. The course is at least the second Wisconsin golf course to be purchased by Nehang Anand. Nehang also owns the 360-acres Par 5 Resort in Mishicot, which features two golf courses – the 27-hole Fox Creek Golf Course and the 18-hole National Golf Course, and a hotel, bistro and banquet facilities. He also owns Par 4 Resort in Waupaca, which includes Foxfire Golf Club, Par 4 Bistro, Waupaca Convention Center and Comfort Suites Hotel. In addition, Nehang owns several other hotels. About three miles from downtown Elkhorn and 15 miles north of Lake Geneva, Evergreen, located at N6246 Highway 12, is about half the size of Par 5 at 181 acres, but Anand said he chose to buy the 27-hole course for its potential. Evergreen already has a restaurant—The Pub—and a banquet facility that can seat between 250 and 290 guests, and Anand said he is interested in adding a hotel to the property in the future. "It's a great location with a great team," Anand told BizTimes Milwaukee via email this week. Anand bought the course from Evergreen Golf Holdings, LLC, on March 8, according to state property transaction records. The registered agent for the limited liability company is Donald J. Boltz, according to state records.