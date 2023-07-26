Engberg Anderson partner retires after nearly 30 years

has retired from his longtime post at the helm of Milwaukee-based architecture firm, the company announced this week. Ernst had served as partner since 1996 and is recognized as a leader in the Milwaukee architectural community, according to a news release. During his tenure, he led Engberg Anderson's growth and helped cultivate the next generation of leaders, working alongside partners Bill Robison, Joseph Huberty, Alexandra Ramsey and Eric Ponto. Known for his adaptive reuse and restoration of historical buildings, Ernst helped position the firm as a housing and mixed-use expert, leading large-scale development projects including The District in West Bend, Gold Metal Lofts in Racine, Spur 16 in Mequon and the Timber Lofts Apartments in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood. Engberg Anderson's Milwaukee headquarters is located at 320 E. Buffalo St. in the Historic Third Ward. It also has offices in Madison and Chicago. Prior to joining Engberg Anderson in 1994, Ernst spent nearly five years practicing in Texas. He graduated from Miami University with a bachelor's in environment design and architecture and went on to earn his master's in architecture from UW-Milwaukee. Throughout his career, Ernst was involved with several organizations including Urban Land Institute, Congress for New Urbanism, Wisconsin Green Building Alliance and Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation. His retirement plans include sailing in Mystic, Connecticut.