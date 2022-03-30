Elm Grove-based Woller-Anger & Company acquired by California-based firm

Relation Insurance Services, based in the San Francisco Bay area, is among the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has roughly 1,200 employees across its more than 125 locations. It’s a privately held corporation backed by New York- and London-based private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners.

“We are excited to welcome Erv, Bob, and the entire Woller-Anger team to Relation and are looking forward to growing our Midwest footprint with them,” said Tim Hall, executive vice president and head of mergers and acquisitions for Relation.

Woller-Anger founders Erv Woller and Bob Anger will continue to lead the agency under Relation. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.