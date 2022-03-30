Elm Grove-based Woller-Anger & Company acquired by California-based firm

Woller-Anger founders Erv Woller and Bob Anger will continue to lead the agency under Relation. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Relation Insurance Services, based in the San Francisco Bay area, is among the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has roughly 1,200 employees across its more than 125 locations. It’s a privately held corporation backed by New York- and London-based private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners.
“We are excited to welcome Erv, Bob, and the entire Woller-Anger team to Relation and are looking forward to growing our Midwest footprint with them,” said Tim Hall, executive vice president and head of mergers and acquisitions for Relation.
Woller and Anger founded the independent insurance agency in 1984. It offers commercial lines, personal lines and life and health coverage for clients of various industries.
The agency, which has about 15 employees, is active in the community. It founded and presents Cruisin’ the Grove, a classic car and motorcycle show in Elm Grove; hosts drives for organizations such as Next Door Foundation and Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge; and offers a Pay-it-Forward referral program, in which it makes donations to nonprofit organizations for each referral it receives.