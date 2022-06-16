Elkhorn Hampton Inn hotel sold for $5.4 million

The three-story, 64-room Hampton Inn Elkhart Lake Geneva Area hotel has been sold for $5.4 million. The hotel, located at 40 W. Hidden Trail in Elkhorn, was purchased by a limited liability company affiliated with Hitesh…

The three-story, 64-roomhas been sold for $5.4 million. The hotel, located at 40 W. Hidden Trail in Elkhorn, was purchased by a limited liability company affiliated with Hitesh Patel, a business owner in the hospitality industry, according to state records. The hotel was sold by a limited liability company affiliated with a businessman named Aman Hundal. Both the buyer and seller appear to live in Wisconsin, although the limited liability for the seller on the real estate transfer record lists the address of a Comfort Suites in Escanaba, Michigan. The state of Michigan, however, lists the limited liability company that owns that hotel as being registered to another person.