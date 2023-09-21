Click here to continue to BizTimes

Pewaukee | Founded: 2011 Industry: Construction Employees: 108

Edge Electric provides electrical contractor services for residential and commercial customers in southeastern Wisconsin.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Nathan Stoppenbach, president: “Effective project management, strategic planning and adaptability. It’s important for Edge to continue evolving and responding to market demands and industry trends to maintain growth in the future.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“We try to stay up to date with the latest news and trends related to supply chain disruptions, inflation, interest rates and labor markets. Knowledge is power, and being aware of the evolving situation helps us make informed decisions.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“There is a shortage of skilled electricians. This scarcity can lead to project delays and increased labor costs. Fluctuations in material costs and supply chain disruptions can also affect project budgets and timelines. Edge Electric will continue to focus on efficient project management, accurate cost estimation and effective risk assessment. Building strong partnerships with suppliers and customers and maintaining a commitment to quality and safety are essential for sustained growth.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Transparent and open communication is encouraged, fostering an environment where employees feel comfortable sharing their ideas, concerns and feedback.”