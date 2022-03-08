Former Packer Donald Driver buys Brewer’s Hill loft for $3 million

Former Green Bay Packers star Donald Driver has purchased a sprawling loft in Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood that once belonged to former Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker.

According to state property transaction records, the retired Packers wide receiver turned businessman and philanthropist purchased the 6,800-square-foot residence on Palmer Street for $3 million on Feb. 21.

Shar Borg of Compass, who was the buyer’s agent on the deal.

“It was bought as a second home. But of course, Donald will be doing some work from there when he is in town,” Borg said.

In addition to his work with the Donald Driver Foundation, which operates in Wisconsin as well as Texas, Driver has been busy with other projects in Wisconsin – many in Milwaukee. He has consulted with the Milwaukee Athletic Club and signed on this past summer to become the Marcus Performing Arts Center first ever cultural ambassador. He has also been working with his business partner Brian Lammi, of Team Lammi, a Milwaukee-based marketing and talent agency.

When Parker, who now plays for the Sacramento Kings, purchased the 107-year-old building in 2017 it was just a warehouse. He then transformed it into a loft-style residence.

Dan Bunch, of Advantage Team, eXp Realty, LLC, who represented Parker here in the sale, said the inventive space, which features murals and neon signs, is the result of Parker’s vision for the property.

“He was the designer. It was very personalized – his big ideas,” Bunch said.