Former Packer Donald Driver buys Brewer’s Hill loft for $3 million

Residence had belonged to former Bucks forward Jabari Parker

By
Cara Spoto
-
Donald Driver has purchased a loft in the Brewer's Hill neighborhood that once belonged to former Bucks forward Jabari Parker. (Cara Spoto/BizTimes Media)
Donald Driver has purchased a loft in the Brewer's Hill neighborhood that once belonged to former Bucks forward Jabari Parker. (Cara Spoto/BizTimes Media)

Former Green Bay Packers star Donald Driver has purchased a sprawling loft in Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood that once belonged to former Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker.

According to state property transaction records, the retired Packers wide receiver turned businessman and philanthropist purchased the 6,800-square-foot residence on Palmer Street for $3 million on Feb. 21.

Shar Borg of Compass, who was the buyer’s agent on the deal.

“It was bought as a second home. But of course, Donald will be doing some work from there when he is in town,” Borg said.

In addition to his work with the Donald Driver Foundation, which operates in Wisconsin as well as Texas, Driver has been busy with other projects in Wisconsin – many in Milwaukee. He has consulted with the Milwaukee Athletic Club and signed on this past summer to become the Marcus Performing Arts Center first ever cultural ambassador. He has also been working with his business partner Brian Lammi, of Team Lammi, a Milwaukee-based marketing and talent agency.

When Parker, who now plays for the Sacramento Kings, purchased the 107-year-old building in 2017 it was just a warehouse. He then transformed it into a loft-style residence.

Dan Bunch, of Advantage Team, eXp Realty, LLC, who represented Parker here in the sale, said the inventive space, which features murals and neon signs, is the result of Parker’s vision for the property.

“He was the designer. It was very personalized – his big ideas,” Bunch said.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate for the BizTimes. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display