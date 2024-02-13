Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and Milwaukee Excellence to merge

Current Milwaukee Excellence CEO Rodney Lynk Jr. to lead combined school

By
-
The outside of Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy's new high school building. Rendering courtesy of Engberg Anderson Architects.

Milwaukee charter schools, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and Milwaukee Excellence announced plans to merge their respective institutions into an expanded school under the Dr. Howard Fuller banner. In a press release issued Tuesday, the schools said the goal of the merger is to create a new educational asset that prepares more students on Milwaukee’s

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

