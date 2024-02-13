Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and Milwaukee Excellence to merge

Milwaukee charter schools, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy
and Milwaukee Excellence
announced plans to merge their respective institutions into an expanded school under the Dr. Howard Fuller banner.
In a press release issued Tuesday, the schools said the goal of the merger is to create a new educational asset that prepares more students on Milwaukee’s north side for success in college and beyond.
Evaluating the benefits of joining as one united organization, school leaders noted similarities in curriculums, teaching methodologies, extracurricular activities and enrichment programs, family support efforts, and financial stability, making the possibility of proactively combining organizations an exciting – and achievable – opportunity to fuel shared reach and impact, the institutions stated.
“This is a transformational opportunity to help more students change the trajectory of their lives through education,” said Dr. Howard Fuller
, founder of Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy. “We believe that combining our efforts, our resources, and our networks holds great potential for us to nurture and graduate more scholars prepared for success in college and beyond.”
The news comes as Milwaukee Excellence, located at 4950 N. 24th St., has seen its enrollment shrink from 591 to 400 students, a drop that that played a role in the school's decision to close a second campus at the former Happy Hill Elementary School, 7171 W. Brown Deer Road
, this fall, and while Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy is in the process of constructing a new high school.
With the combined school the Milwaukee Excellence name would be retired. Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy would retain its name, operating two campuses: the high school currently under construction by Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district at 2212 N. Vel Phillips Ave., and a middle school at a renovated version of Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy’s current building at 4030 N. 29th St. The combined school is expected to begin joint operations at the start of the 2024-25 academic year. Each school will continue separate operations under their respective charters until the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
The new school is expected to have the capacity to offer 850 seats for students in 6th-12th grades, with the possibility for future growth. It is anticipated the new school will include up to 100 staff and teaching positions, the release states, with existing high-performing staff and teachers given priority in hiring.
“Our schools share a mission to get more kids to – and through – college while building lives of integrity, high character, and accountability,” said Rodney Lynk, Jr.
, current CEO of Milwaukee Excellence and future CEO of the combined school. “The union of our two great schools can change the landscape of Milwaukee education for the better, especially for Black kids on the north side of Milwaukee. As we unite our strengths, our collective mission remains steadfast – to empower students with the tools and knowledge they need to overcome obstacles and thrive.”
Founded 20 years ago by Dr. Howard Fuller and open to all students in the City of Milwaukee, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy currently serves more than 320 students in grades 9-12.
Established in 2015, Milwaukee Excellence currently serves students in 6th through 12th grades.