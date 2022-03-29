Downtown Waukesha apartment building sold for $13.8 million

Clearpoint Apartments in downtown Waukesha has been sold to a Milwaukee real estate investment firm for $13.8 million, according to state records.
The 64-unit apartment building at 220 W. Main St. was sold by an affiliate of Brookfield-based Sterling Investment Real Estate LLC to an affiliate of LCM Funds Real Estate LLC
, a private equity real estate company.
LCM's portfolio includes industrial, office and apartment buildings.
Constructed between 2017 and 2018, Clearpoint Apartments replaced a long vacant parcel of land, and began officially leasing apartments in November 2018.
Sterling Investments Real Estate was promised $1.3 million in tax incremental financing district incentives from the city in late 2016 to develop the building.
The company had previously constructed the Waukesha Lofts at 456 W. Main St.