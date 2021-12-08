Douglas Dynamics cuts president of work truck solutions position

Milwaukee-based Douglas Dynamics, a manufacturer of work truck attachments (including snow plows) and equipment, has eliminated an executive position within the company. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that on Nov. 30,…

Milwaukee-based Douglas Dynamics, a manufacturer of work truck attachments (including snow plows) and equipment, has eliminated an executive position within the company.

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that on Nov. 30, Jon Sievert was informed his position as president of work truck solutions would be eliminated as of that date.

“Mr. Sievert’s responsibilities are passing on to Robert McCormick, the company’s president and chief executive officer,” according to the filing.

It adds that Sievert is expected to remain employed with Douglas Dynamics in a new role until spring 2022.

“After much deliberation, the role of president of work truck solutions was no longer deemed necessary to the efficient operation of the company, and as such that role has been eliminated,” according to a statement from the company. “Jon Sievert is working with the company to agree upon a short-term consulting role. He will be leaving the company in spring 2022.”

Sievert’s employment agreement shows that his salary rate was $312,425 per year.

He was first brought on as president of work truck solutions in March of 2019.

In addition to leading the company’s municipal snow and ice control offering, Sievert previously served as director or operational excellence, where he assisted with the development of the Douglas Dynamics Management System.