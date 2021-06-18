Digital anthropologist and futurist will share how your company can thrive in a digital economy, on next episode of 21st Century Business Forum

Renowned digital anthropologist and futurist Brian Solis will participate in the next edition of the 21st Century Business Forum, presented by BizTimes Media. Click here to register.

This webcast, hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, will broadcast from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July14. Registration is free.

Brian is the global innovation evangelist at Salesforce and an eight-time bestselling author and international keynote speaker. Forbes has called him “one of the more creative and brilliant business minds of our time,” ZDNet characterized him as “one of the 21st century business world’s leading thinkers” and Read/Write just named him a “Top Futurist Speaker.”

Over the past 20 years, Stolis has dedicated his work to understanding the impact of Digital Darwinism on businesses, markets and society. His research explores innovation, digital transformation, experience design, the cognitive enterprise, and technology’s effects on human behavior. He has a unique gift of humanizing these trends to make change and innovation purposeful and inspiring to help leaders reimagine the future.

His insights on the state and future of digital trends have made him a go-to resource among media and market experts. He has published over 60 research papers and also actively shares his work in industry-leading publications including Forbes, ZDNet, CIO, eWeek, Fast Company, Adweek and Singularity University.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, with Gordon interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizTimes Media and is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group.