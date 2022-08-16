Developer could get loan extension for hotel project at former Sears building on Milwaukee’s near northwest side

LLC run by Kalan Haywood, Sr., had been set to begin paying back $4 million loan in September

Cara Spoto
Ikon Hotel rendering
Ikon Hotel (Rendering: Engberg Anderson Architects)
The developer still pursuing plans to transform a former Sears building on Milwaukee’s near northwest side into a boutique hotel could get another year to begin paying back a $4 million loan city loan for…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

