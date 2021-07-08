Dana Guthrie closes Milwaukee VC fund after raising $12.5 million

Exceeds her target fundraise by $4.5 million

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Dana Guthrie. Photo courtesy of Gateway Capital.
Gateway Capital’s fund manager Dana Guthrie raised $12.5 million less than a year after she began raising capital for the Milwaukee-based venture fund. The Gateway fund is one of Wisconsin’s five Badger Fund of Funds,…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

