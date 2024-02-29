Construction for Milwaukee Rep’s new theater complex to break ground on May 11

Construction for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Associated Bank Theater Center project will break ground in early May.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the Milwaukee Rep announced that it will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for the $78 million project on May 11, just before its annual Curtain Call Ball celebration.

The project includes the construction of three performance spaces; a large unified lobby providing ample opportunities for community events; a dedicated Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center that will serve more than 20,000 students; and an expanded offsite production center employing hundreds of local artisans and venues with modern audience amenities. Construction on the complex is expected to last through the fall of 2025.

The new theater complex will be built within the same space as The Rep’s existing Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex at 108 E. Wells St. in downtown Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Rep has raised 92% of the $78 million project cost through its Powering Milwaukee Capital Campaign, it said in the release, noting that inflationary cost increases raised the overall project price tag from the original estimate of $75 million announced in fall of 2022.

To help the theater raise the remaining funds for the project – about $6 million – several of Milwaukee Rep’s donors have issued a challenge for all new or increased gifts to be matched dollar for dollar if given before May 1, the press release states.

There are also seat naming options at different levels throughout the new Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater, Herro-Franke Studio Theater and the Stackner Cabaret, the nonprofit stated.

“We are as excited as ever to break ground on our new facility that will expand our ability to produce and develop new plays, advance our educational impact and create unique opportunities for the community to come together,” said Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Rep’s executive director. “We have experienced tremendous support to get us this far and the ‘Power to the Finish: Seat Naming Campaign’ offers a unique opportunity for the community at large to leave their stamp on the theater for generations to come.”

Milwaukee Rep is halfway through its 70th Anniversary Season. While the Associated Bank Theater Center is under construction next season, the Powerhouse Season productions will take place in three venues across the greater Milwaukee area: The Harris Theater at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, the Marcus Performing Arts Center – Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, and in Milwaukee Rep’s Stiemke Studio. The Stiemke Studio Season and Stackner Cabaret Season will remain in their respective venues during construction.